Hartlepool lifeboat launched after concerns for man's safety on New Year's Eve

Hartlepool's lifeboats were dispatched on New Year's Eve after there were fears a man had entered the sea.

Hartlepool's volunteer-manned all weather and inshore lifeboats were launched at around 10.40pm last night.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "There were concerns for a male that may have entered the sea, however, he was found on the North Gare breakwater safe and well and reunited with his family."

* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.