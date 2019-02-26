Hartlepool lifeboat tows three people to safety

Three people were towed to safety by the Hartlepool lifeboat this morning.

The crew was paged by Humber Coastguard at 1.30am after a call from a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of three people in a small dinghy which had been seen near the Fish Quay and Kafiga Landings area of Hartlepool Docks.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 1.50am and was alongside the dinghy and its occupants within a couple of minutes.

The boat was taken under tow to the Pilot Pier where the local coastguard team and police were waiting to meet it.

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 2.20am and was refuelled and made ready for service by 2.30am.