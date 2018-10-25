Hartlepool lifesavers asking residents to fill the 'Betty's Pots'

Hartlepool RNLI is urging residents to help them raise money by filling the 'Betty's Pots'.

The pots - which are small glass jars - can be filled with 5p coins.

The empty pots are available from the Ferry Road lifeboat station and can be filled and returned there.

Second coxswain and full time mechanic at the lifeboat station, Garry Waugh, is encouraging everyone to join in the campaign.

He said: "This is a great way to fundraise for the charity and help save lives at sea.

"Collecting in Betty’s Pots will also help maintain our own Betty, which is the all-weather lifeboat ‘Betty Huntbatch’.

"We are currently issuing our volunteer all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat crews with the latest and best safety kit so every 5p collected will certainly help save lives at sea."

The RNLI relies on public donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

As a charity it is separate from, but works alongside, government-controlled and funded coastguard services.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824 the lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved at least 140,000 lives.

Volunteers make up 95% of the charity, including 4,600 volunteer lifeboat crew members and 3,000 volunteer shore crew. Additionally, tens of thousands of other dedicated volunteers raise funds and awareness, give safety advice, and help in our museums, shops and offices.

To obtain some of the fundraising Betty's Pots call the Hartlepool lifeboat station on 01429 266103.