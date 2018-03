Motorists are being warned of delays on one of the main roads into Hartlepool due to road resurfacing works.

There are reports of delays into Hartlepool on the A689 because the road is closed between Brenda Road and Burn Road in the Belle Vue area of town.

Hartlepool Borough Council is carrying out resurfacing works on the eastbound section of the road over this weekend.

There are also reports of delays along the diversion in place along Brenda Road and Stockton Road.