Hartlepool man arrested after man dies in minibus crash with lorry

A man from Hartlepool has been arrested after another man died following a crash in which a minibus collided with a lorry.

It happened just south of Sutton Scotney Services on the A34 in Hampshire this morning.

Officers were called at around 4.40am to reports of a collision involving a mini-bus and a lorry on the southbound side of the road.

Five people were travelling in the white Ford Transit mini-bus at the time of the collision.

A 36-year-old man, who was one of the passengers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Three other passengers were injured, two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, who are all from North Yorkshire.

Officers have now said that a 19-year-old man from Hartlepool has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody at this time.

Two of the injured were taken with minor injuries to North Hampshire Hospital and the other was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a 63-year-old man from Warwickshire was uninjured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Sgt Dick Thorpe, from Hampshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life this morning and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“We know that the road closure caused disruption for a lot of people but I hope that everyone will understand that we have a job to do to ensure the circumstances of this collision are thoroughly investigated.

“If you saw the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the incident then please call us as any information you have could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180075034, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

