Hartlepool man completes 10,000-mile challenge with weeks to spare

If there is one man who deserves to put his feet up this Christmas it is Paul Suggitt.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old Hartlepool man completed an amazing 10,000 mile challenge by running, cycling and walking the length and breadth of the country over the last year.

Paul Suggitt starting his 10,000miles in 365 days challenge on New Years Day.

Self-confessed couch potato Paul set off on New Year’s Day and gave himself a year to complete the epic task to raise money for the Chris Lucas Trust that funds research into a very aggressive form of child and teenage cancer.

This weekend he finished it with four weeks to spare and received a hero’s welcome from family and friends as he crossed the line at the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club.

Paul said: “I was a typical couch potato more than 12 months ago and I just said enough’s enough, I need to do something positive and what better way to raise awareness of an absolutely amazing charity in our region.”

He fitted in lengthy runs and cycles in between his job as a website and app designer.

The first run of Paul Suggitt's 10,000miles in 365 days challenge.

Paul, who has raised about £3,000, has overcome injury, his bike being written off and atrocious weather in the 336 days.

“One of the most difficult times I’ve had was two nights ago in Teesdale, I was in a blizzard for 13 miles,” he said.

Lynn Lucas, founder of the Chris Lucas Trust, said: “I think it’s absolutely amazing what he has done.”

You can still donate to the cause by going to Paul’s JustGiving page here.

Paul Suggitt completes his 10,000 mile challenge at Hartlepool yacht club that has taken him all year. Picture: TOM BANKS