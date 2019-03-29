Hartlepool man denies murdering dad who was stabbed five times in the streets

A Hartlepool man jointly accused of murder has denied stabbing the victim - but admitted knocking him unconscious in a street fight a week earlier.

Amateur boxer Darren Willans, 31, is on trial at Teesside Crown Court for the murder of Peter Gilling on September 29 last year.

Police and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene outside Melsonby Court in Billingham where Peter Gilling was stabbed.

Mr Gilling, 39, died after he was found with serious injuries outside Melsonby Court flats in Billingham.

Willans, who is jointly charged with 36-year-old Derek Pallas, took the stand at Teesside Crown Court this morning.

He told the jury he had known Mr Gilling for about eight years, although they had not been close friends.

Asked by his barrister Richard Wright, “Have you ever been violent towards him?” he replied “Once. I punched him.”

He said a row had broken out between himself and Mr Gilling, who he believed had been responsible for burgling his sister’s shed, on September 21 last year.

Asked who threw the first punch, he replied: ”He did it, but I slipped out of the way and caught him.”

He had knocked Mr Gilling unconscious, then left after telling a passer-by to call an ambulance, the court heard.

The pair had bumped into each other a couple of days later, with Willans adding: “He was alright. I shook his hand and everything was good.

“He had got what he deserved and then it was left.”

Asked whether he had heard rumours that Mr Gilling had been claiming to have beaten him in the fight, he said he had, but it had not bothered him: “It was typical Peter.”

He and Pallas had gone to Melsonby Court twice on the night Mr Gilling died, to buy drugs to sell on.

He denied carrying a knife and said: “I hate them - I hate knives. It is cowardly.”

Willans said Derek Pallas had shown him he was carrying a knife while they were in the flat.

“He lifted his top up, showing off. I told him to put it away where he got it from.”

As they were leaving the flats, Peter Gilling arrived on his bike: “He got off his bike and came at me with his hands up,” said Willans.

He had punched Mr Gilling in the face, who had then produced a Stanley knife.

Willans said he had punched Mr Gilling again, knocking him to the floor, then jogged across the road and started walking back to the car.

He was not sure where Derek Pallas had been but he had not seen him attack Mr Gilling: “I would have told the police if I had seen it,” he said.

“If I had seen it, I would not have let it happen.”

Asked if had been aware Mr Gilling had been stabbed, he replied: “I did not have a clue.

“I would not have left the lad.”

Proceeding.