Hartlepool man dies after being hit by car near the Tyne Bridge

A Hartlepool man has sadly died after being hit by a car near the Tyne Bridge.

Police have confirmed that 21-year-old Connor McDade was died after he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the southbound side of the bridge in the early hours of Saturday, April 14.

At around 3.27am police received a report that a Ford Fiesta had collided with a pedestrian near to the junction with Askew Road, Gateshead.

Mr McDade was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He passed away this morning.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Paul McIntosh, of Northumbria Police, said police are continuing to investigate the collision and appealed for anyone with information on the circumstances leading up to the tragedy to get in touch.

He said: “This has been an incredibly difficult few weeks for the family.

“We want to pass our condolences on to Connor’s family and friends.

"Our team of specialist officers are with the family at this devastating time and will continue to offer support and guidance.

“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and may have dash board footage that can be reviewed by police.”

The driver is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 and quote reference 182 14/04/18.