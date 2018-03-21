Hartlepool man due in court over historic rapes after being arrested in Spain

A Hartlepool man is due to appear in court today over historic rape charges after being arrested in Spain.

Jeffrey Waite, 65, is to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning after being brought back from Spain last week and charged with rape yesterday.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Sixty-five-year-old Jeffrey Waite, originally from the Hartlepool area, will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court this morning, Wednesday , March 21, charged with rape.

A statement issued by the force last week read: "Colleagues from the National Crime Agency advised us last Friday that a 65 year old Hartlepool man, who was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant since 2016, had been arrested in Spain the previous day.

"The man was wanted as he had failed to attend a trial in August 2016 after he was arrested and charged with a number of non-recent rapes while a resident in the UK.

“The man remains in Spain while the extradition process continues and we are therefore unable to give more information at this time.

"His victims have been informed of this recent development and are being supported by specially trained officers.”