A man from Hartlepool who went missing from a hospital has been found.

Barry Wayper, 46, was last seen at about 2pm yesterday after leaving the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.

At just after 11am today, police confirmed he had been found.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Missing Barry Wayper, 46, has now been located.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal."