Hartlepool man wins Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - but isn't going to be living the dream

A brainy Hartlepool man who answered the million pound question in a TV show isn't able to pocket the money.

Despite giving an amazing performance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Alan Russell couldn't keep a penny of the prize money.

The former Brierton Comprehensive School pupil, answered all 15 questions correctly, but sadly the filming was a practice run and Alan took home just £80 for taking part.

The clever bloke was facing new host Jeremy Clarkson in a rehearsal for the real show when he wowed the ITV show's crew with his knowledge.

Alan, whose fiancé Rebecca Townes, works on the hit show, agreed to step in when they were looking for volunteers to test out the format of the show, which returns to TV screens on Saturday to mark its 20th anniversary.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Manchester and works at a bingo hall, said: “I loved sitting in the iconic chair. And to answer all questions correctly. Wow.

“Maybe I should apply to play properly and see how far I get.”

Alan said he also talked cars with the former Top Gear star, but admitted he doesn't really know anything about them.

He said: "I said I own a purple one and he replied his was grey. It wouldn’t have been the best episode of Top Gear.”

A friend of Alan's said he is a quiz buff and people are always saying he should apply for quiz shows.

If Alan's win has been official he would have been the show's sixth person to take home the £1miilion prize.