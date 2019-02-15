Hartlepool March of the Mods set to raise the roof as bands flock to town

Hartlepool’s premier live music event returns to town next month with March of the Mods.

The three-day extravaganza will see some of the country’s best live bands, acoustic performers and DJs perform for charity.

Organiser Kev McGuire says it is shaping up to be another great event.

He said: “We’ve got some fantastic bands and they are fired up as well.

“I think the really good thing this year is we have got a real diverse mixture.

“We have got big Northern Soul bands, reggae bands, R&B, ska, mod.”

The Hartlepool Music Weekender runs from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24, at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club and The Corporation Club, in Whitby Street.

It kicks off on the Friday night at the rugby club with a Punk night featuring the UK’s top tribute bands to The Clash and Stiff Little Fingers with The Clashed & Rigid Digits.

Admission is £7.

The Corporation Club is the place to be on Saturday when 15 acts will perform from 2pm to late. Admission is £8.

Headliners for this year are The Kar-pets featuring ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley who will be performing all the Carpets’ big hits.

Other acts include The Jam tribute from Japan called The Jexit, The Signatures Northern Soul band, Third Beat Drop reggae band, Special Sorta Beat and Dig The Old Breed plus many more.

On Sunday, it is back to Rovers Rugby Club, where camping facilities will be available all weekend, for Sunday Soul featuring Northern Soul music from some of the best DJs around including Dave and Tracey Halcrow.

It starts from 1pm and costs £3 on the door.

A 2012 reg Vespa scooter will be won during the weekend. Raffle tickets are £5.

Proceeds from the weekend will go to 12-year-old Grace Measor from Seaton Carew who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia, Hartlepool RNLI and The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kev thanked all this year’s event supporters including staff from the venues, bands, DJs and compere Les Watts.

This year’s event is also dedicated to the memory of Mark Twydale, from Hartlepool, who worked so hard to secure great raffle prizes.

Tickets for each event can be booked online at www.seetickets.com/tour/punk-night-feat-the-clashed-rigid-digits

www.seetickets.com/tour/hartlepool-music-weekender-2019 www.seetickets.com/event/soul-event-at-rovers-rugby-club/hartlepool-rovers-rugby-club/1220440