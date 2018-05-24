Hartlepool mayor raises £21,000 for two town charities

Hartlepool’s mayor has handed over more than £21,000 raised for two charities during his year in office.

Two worthy causes in the town have each received over £10,000 each after benefiting from the Mayor’s fundraising appeal.

Councillor Paul Beck, the Mayor of Hartlepool chose Macmillan Cancer Support and The Rifty Youth Project as his nominated causes during his year in civic office, which comes to an end today.

Representatives from the two organisations met up with the Mayor and Mayoress Mary Beck – Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher on behalf of the Rifty Youth Project and Derek Redman from Macmillan - in the Mayor’s Parlour earlier this week to each receive £10,306 each.

A further £700 raised at the Mayor’s recent Civic Dinner was paid directly to Macmillan Cancer Support via bank transfer, lifting the total amount raised to over £21,000.

Councillor Beck and Mrs Beck later visited the Rifty Youth project to speak to volunteers, children and young people involved and see how the money raised may be used.

Money was raised following a wide range of events during the last 12 months including a civic dinner, teddy bear tombola, car boot sales and coffee mornings.

Charity representatives have thanked the Mayor and Mayoress for their ‘phenomenal achievement’ and say the cash will ‘go a long way’ to helping people in need.

The Mayor of Hartlepool said: “I would like to thank everyone for all the help and support in raising so much money for two very worthy causes.

“These causes are both very close to my heart and I know that the money raised will be put to excellent use here in Hartlepool, helping many of the town’s residents.”

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher commented: “We’re truly grateful to the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool for supporting The Rifty Youth project through their year of fundraising.

“To raise this staggering amount is a phenomenal achievement.

“We are so grateful that we have decided to make Paul and Mary Honorary Patrons of the Rifty in recognition of their support for the project.”

Derek Redman, of Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We are extremely grateful to the Mayor and everybody involved in this amazing fundraising effort.

“The money donated will go a long way to helping us support people affected by cancer in Hartlepool.”