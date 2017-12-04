Hartlepool medical practice set for bigger and better surgery

A doctors’ practice is set to move into larger premises after winning planning permission.

The surgery is set to move from Station Lane in Seaton Carew to a building on Station Lane.

Dr JKB Patel has been granted permission by HartlepoolBorough Council for the relocation.

The new building gained permission for a change of use for the doctor’s surgery to include a reception/waiting area, consulting and treatment rooms, administration areas, and staff facilities.

The new development also includes three one bed flats upstairs.

The building was originally a purpose built residential children’s home and nursery.

It was previously used by Hartlepool Borough Council Social Services as office accommodation but has been empty since 2012.

The council says it has become a target for antisocial behaviour and is in a state of disrepair.

In a report to the council’s Planning Committee, senior planning officer Jane Tindall said: “It is considered that the proposal will be bring a disused building back in to use and have a positive impact upon the visual amenity of the area.

“It is considered that the proposal will have a significant social and economic benefit.”

Four letters of objection were sennt to the council raising concerns aboutthe extra traffic the surgery would bring to the residential area.

The council’s traffic and transport team stated: “There are concerns that this will lead to parking overflowing onto Station Lane and nearby streets.

“Vehicles may also park in nearby residential streets to the inconvenience of residents.”

Seventeen car parking spaces are proposed. But the council said it would difficult to argue the impact would be severe or defend on appeal.

Councillor Ray Martin-Wells said: “I honestly don’t see where there could be an issue with a doctor’s surgery in this location. I think it’s perfect for that area so I will be supporting it.”