Hartlepool metal company forging ahead with university links

A Hartlepool metal work company is forging ahead with developing university links.

Hartlepool-based expanded metal mesh specialist, The Expanded Metal Company, has created a partnership with Teesside University, thanks to a major research project.

It is crucial that manufacturing businesses such as ours engage closely with higher education institutions Philip Astley

The university worked with the company on a project which investigated the properties of the firm’s foil product.

It examined the potential use of foil in other ways and the data is being used by The Expanded Metal Company to look at further product development.

The project was undertaken by Mechanical Engineering graduate, Ryan Kennedy, over three months during his final year at Teesside University, and was supervised by David Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Materials Engineering.

Thanks to the success of the initial research project, the two organisations are now planning to work on several new projects together throughout 2019.

The Expanded Metal Company develops and manufactures metal mesh products for sectors including construction, filtration, engineering, transport, utilities, automotive, aerospace and architecture.

It also serves the security sector and has its own security range, ExMesh™, which offers a wide range of fencing systems and security solutions.

Ryan said: “Working on this project with The Expanded Metal Company was a great experience – the team were very supportive and helpful.

“It gave me the opportunity to study cutting-edge materials in a real industry context and gain hands-on testing experience.”

David Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Materials Engineering at Teesside University, said: “We’re very proud of our links to industry.

“It’s exciting to have the chance to work with The Expanded Metal Company on further projects and cement our links with one of Teesside’s industrial pioneers.”

Philip Astley, Managing Director of The Expanded Metal Company, said: “We’re delighted that we were able to give Ryan the opportunity to enhance his material testing knowledge and to work with our product development team.

“It’s crucial that manufacturing businesses such as ours engage closely with higher education institutions and support the development of engineering talent in the North East, and we’re looking forward to working with Teesside University on similar projects in the future.”

The Expanded Metal Company has a rich industrial heritage dating back to 1889.

The firm works closely with customers to create bespoke solutions for their projects.