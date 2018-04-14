Hartlepool mosque reception to build bridges with charity groups

A Hartlepool mosque will welcome civic dignitaries and local charities when it hosts a reception to support a large-scale charity walk.

The Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace is holding a reception and dinner ahead of an annual charity walk for peace in Windsor which is hoped to raise £1,000,000 for charities.

Tahir Selby, Imam of the Nasir Mosque, said the event is a wonderful opportunity to meet the walk’s organisers, associated charities, sponsors, and local Mayors and MPs, who are supporting the cause.

He said: “The purpose of this event is to invite different charities in Hartlepool, to get to know about them and their work and introduce to them about this year’s walk and its aims and objectives and its fundraising efforts.

“We are looking to hold a much smaller charity walk event next year in this area to raise money for local charities and perhaps can put forward some charities to be included in the charities they will raise money for in next year’s charity walk.

“We will have a number of charities speaking about their respective charities and have also invited the Mayor of Hartlepool, Mayor of Darlington and the Mayor/Chairman of Durham to attend the function and speak about their chosen charities.”

Rafi Ahmad Bhatti will travel to Hartlepool from London for Wednesday’s event, to talk about the walk and how the money is collected and distributed.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim elder’s association hold the walk for peace every year.

This year’s takes place on Sunday, April 29, in the Windsor Great Park.

Mr Selby added: “As part of the build up for that event, we are holding pre-charity walk receptions around the country.

“The idea behind this reception is to develop good links with the local charities and work together to help them.”

Any organisations in Hartlepool interested in attending Wednesday’s reception can find out more at the website www.charitywalkforpeace.org/charity-reception-hartlepool