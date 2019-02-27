Hartlepool motorist caught with drugs in his van

A man with a degenerative disease was found with a cannabis joint in his van.

Police stopped Hartlepool motorist Michael Johnson in his Ford Transit on the A1231 at Washington.

Johnson, of York Road, uses cannabis daily as pain relief, South Shields Magistrates' Court heard.

"He was stopped by police just before 11am, said Glenda Beck, prosecuting.

"Officers noticed a smell of cannabis, although a mouth swab was negative.

"Mr Johnson told the officers he had a joint in the driver's door pocket."

Johnson, 44, admitted possession of a class B drug on December 20.

Georgia Begum, defending, said: "Mr Johnson does take cannabis daily for pain relief.

"The swab was negative and he tells me he would never drive after taking the drug.

"He uses crutches, the nature of his disease means his condition will worsen over time.

"It is likely he will end up in wheelchair.

"His doctor is aware he takes cannabis, which is not something the doctor could support.

"Mr Johnson tells me other types of painkillers do not have the same impact, but he realises cannabis use is illegal and he needs to find alternatives."

Johnson was ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs.