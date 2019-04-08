Hartlepool motorist's 'lucky escape' after failing drink-drive test

A motorist had a "lucky escape" after he was quizzed on suspicion of drink driving.

After apparently admitting to drinking the previous night, the Hartlepool driver's first breath test found him over the limit at 4pm the following day.

A second reading, however, proved negative and he was released without charge.

The joint Durham and Cleveland Road Policing Unit (RPU) has released details of what it calls a "lucky escape" as part of its latest round up of weekend incidents.

A spokesman said: "A young driver in Hartlepool had a lucky escape.

"After providing a positive breath sample at the roadside, he blew under the limit in custody and was released.

"He had been drinking the night before and had not considered the risks. He was still over the limit at the roadside at 4pm."

Further details about the incident have still to be released.