Hartlepool motorists spend Christmas Day in cells after drink-drive crackdown

Two Hartlepool motorists ended up spending Christmas Day in police cells after they were arrested as part of a drink-drive crackdown.

Cleveland Police said the pair were taken in to custody after failing roadside breath tests on December 25.

The first, a 39-year-old man, was stopped after officers thought he was driving erratically and he was eventually charged with failing to give a specimen.

The second, also a 39-year-old man, has been charged with drink driving.

Further details about the incidents have still to be released.

In total, eight people were arrested across the force area after failing breath tests with a further three detained on suspicion of drug driving as part of the No Empty Chair campaign.

Inspector Darren Breslin, from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs is not acceptable at any time of year.

"But it’s shocking that so many people have been taken to custody on Christmas Day.

“Drink and drug driving destroys lives. This year’s campaign highlights that ‘pain is an empty chair’ and reminds people not to be the reason why someone’s loved one is not at the Christmas table, Christmas party or festive get together this year.”