Hartlepool MP backs campaign for lifesaving equipment in all schools

The MP for Hartlepool has backed a move to see lifesaving equipment in all schools.

Mike Hill MP this week met with members of The Oliver King Foundation in Westminster to show his support.

The group wants to see every school with a defibrillator by 2020.

The Oliver King Foundation was set up in 2012 following the death of 12-year-old Oliver.

He died from a sudden cardiac arrest whilst at school and campaigners believe if a defibrillator had been available on that day, it could have saved his life.

Every single year in the UK 600 young people die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest. It is estimated that 270 of these deaths occur in schools.

Early access to a defibrillator is vital because for every minute that passes following a cardiac arrest, chances of survival drop by 10%.

Out of all cardiac arrests that happen outside of hospital the chances of survival around the country is between 7% and 10%.

However, studies have shown that access to a defibrillator can increase survival rates by a massive 75%.

Signing up to become a Defibrillator Champion for Hartlepool, Mr Hill, said: “I am proud to become a lifesaving Defibrillator Champion for Hartlepool.

“It is vital that we take action to prevent any loss of life. I will be working with local schools to fundraise and get lifesaving defibrillators in our area, protecting our school children and teachers.

“It was inspiring to hear from the foundation about the lives saved by the defibrillators the foundation has personally placed around the UK.”