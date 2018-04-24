Hartlepool MP leads tributes to man who died after being hit by car near Tyne Bridge

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has led the tributes to a young man from the town who died after being hit by a car.

Connor McDade, 21, died after being hit by a Ford Fiesta near the Tyne Bridge in the early hours of Saturday, April 14.

He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) with serious injuries, and passed away there yesterday morning.

Mr Hill paid tribute to Connor in a speech made in parliament yesterday.

He said: "I pay tribute to a young constituent of mine, Connor McDade, whose father, John, is a friend and a former work colleague.

"Connor was run over in Newcastle last weekend, but despite the most excellent care provided by NHS staff in the critical care unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, his life support was switched off yesterday.

"On May 14, he would have been 22.

"He passed in the early hours of this morning.

"The standard of care delivered by staff at the RVI was second to none, so it is fitting that I pay tribute to them and all hard-working NHS staff at the beginning of my speech."

The minister for health, Stephen Barclay, added his condolences in parliament.

He said: "I join the shadow minister, the honorary member for Ellesmere Port and Neston (Justin Madders), in expressing our condolences for Connor McDade, the constituent of the honorary member for Hartlepool, especially given Connor’s tender age.

"That must be extremely traumatic for his family."

Tributes have also been posted to Connor on the Mail's Facebook page.

Lynn Williamson wrote: "Very sad news. RIP x."

Jason Anderson added: Very sad, God bless."

Lesley Oneill said: "Sleep tight Connor xx."

Shirley Carruthers posted: "Very sad xxxx."

Janet Marie Alton wrote: "So sad, RIP Connor xx."

Police received a report that a Ford Fiesta had collided with a pedestrian near to the junction with Askew Road, Gateshead, at about 3.27am on April 14.

The driver is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 and quote reference 182 14/04/18.