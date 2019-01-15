Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says 'common sense prevails' as Brexit deal overwhelmingly rejected

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has said 'common sense prevails' following the rejection of the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

After the Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs in the House of Commons tonight, Hartlepool MP Mike Hill Tweeted: "Massive defeat to the Government tonight on the PM’s Brexit Deal.

"Common sense prevails."

MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

Following the defeat, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn put down a motion of no confidence in the Government.

It will be debated and voted on tomorrow and if it is successful, there will be 14 days for a new government to be formed, or a general election will be scheduled.

Speaking to the Mail Mr Hill said: "I think the vote was a resonatingly overwhelming vote against the Government's failed Brexit policy.

"The Prime Minister cannot escape the fact that as sizeable majority of the House, across all the benches, were prepared to tell her 'enough is enough' on her botched deal.

"She is trying to count the clock down towards Brexit and run away from significant issues.

"She can't run away from those issues now and she through she may well rely on the DUP tomorrow to escape a vote of no confidence in the Government, the issue over her lack of leadership after two years of negotiating will not go away."

He continued: "We need to find a way of leaving the EU with controls in place, that protect both business in Hartlepool, workers rights, jobs and the environment.

Mr Hill said he knows that the leaving the EU remains the will of the people in the town but said that a 'hard Brexit' would have a negative impact.

He said: "The majority of MPs agree that the prospects of a 'hard Brexit' would be detrimental and I will be doing all that I can to secure a Brexit and avoid that scenario."

Following the result Easington MP Grahame Morris Tweeted: "The PM’s botched Brexit deal has been voted down by the biggest margin in political history.

"I could not vote for a deal that does not represent the interests of the people I was elected to represent.

"It is time for a Labour Government to fix this mess."