Hartlepool MP supports call to ban electric shock dog collars

Hartlepool’s MP Mike Hill has joined forces with animal organisations to call for a ban on the use and sale of electric shock collars.

Mr Hill supported the Kennel Club, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, The British Veterinary Association, Dogs Trust, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and the Scottish Kennel Club during an evening in Parliament which called for a ban.

The event was an opportunity to call on the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove to open a consultation on how to ban the sale and the use of cruel and unnecessary devices.

It also saw a number of MP’s in attendance try out the painful device on themselves.

The collars around a dog’s neck and deliver an electric shock via a remote control or automatic trigger.

Campaigners say they train dogs through fear of further punishment by administering shocks to the dog when they do not perform and cause significant suffering.

The use of devices has been banned in Wales since 2010 and the Scottish Government recently announced plans to follow suit, while bans are in place across Europe and much of Australia.

Research published by the Department of Environment. Food and Rural Affairs concluded that the use of electric shock collars as a training method has long term-term negative welfare impacts on dogs.

An independent survey commissioned by the Kennel Club found that 74% of the public would support the Government in introducing a ban on their use.

Mr Hill said: “I strongly believe that the time is right for the Government to show their commitment to dog welfare and ban these cruel and unnecessary devices.”