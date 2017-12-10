Hartlepool MP swaps Christmas cards for hospice donation

Two MPs are backing charity this Christmas.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill and his Easington colleague Grahame Morris will not be sending Christmas cards this year, but instead making a donation to the Alice House Hospice.

I am completely in favour of sending out traditional Christmas Cards, but for my first year as MP, and in the year that I sadly lost my own Dad, I have decided to make a donation to this important campaign and our much loved and respected Alice House Hospice instead. Mike Hill

And Mr Hill is urging businesses and local bodies to back a group which supports bereaved families in the town.

Alice House Hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign offers people the chance to pay tribute to lost loved ones and also support the hospice.

Members of the public make a donation and dedicate a light on one of the hospice’s Christmas trees in tribute to someone they have lost.

Those taking part will also receive a personalised card and badge to wear in their loved one’s memory.

“I cannot praise the staff and management of the hospice enough for the work they do for the people of Hartlepool and East Durham.

“They bring comfort and care to patients and their families and their efforts at this time of year to remember and pay tribute to those we have lost is lovely.

“I hope those who expect a card from me will understand my decision on this occasion. Obviously I would urge everyone to get behind the campaign and help the Hospice achieve its target of raising £15,000.

“I would also urge local businesses, especially our funeral directors, the council and the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group to come to the aid of the Hartlepool Bereavement Group, based on Park Road, who give so much vital support to the bereaved and who will literally fold within weeks if funding is not found to keep them going.

“Even if it’s just a bridging donation to get them over Christmas while a focussed strategic plan for its future can be thrashed out, that would be a wonderful gesture for an organisation that gives support to those who feel the loss of their loved ones so acutely at this time of year.”

Easington MP Grahame Morris will also be making a donation to Alice House on behalf of his constituents.

Alice House’s Christmas tree lights will be ceremonially lit across three services; the hospice’s Holistic Wellbeing Centre and St Paul’s Church in Hartlepool on Thursday, December 14, at 7pm and St Cuthbert’s Church in Peterlee the following day at 6.30pm. The church services are open to the public.

This year’s appeal, which it is hoped will raise at least £15,000, is sponsored by the hospice’s corporate partners Victoria House Funeral Services, who will also be participating in the memorial services.