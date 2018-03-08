Hartlepool mum’s story set to inspire others in new book

A Hartlepool mum who fought back from post-natal depression and leaving school with no qualifications to set up her own business has helped to write an inspirational new book.

Emmajayne Summers is one of 20 co-authors of Mumpreneur on Fire 2, which features a host of real life stories of mums succeeding against all odds.

It topped a best selling list on Amazon for Kindle within 15 hours and is one of the site’s most popular titles for pre-orders for the physical version which comes out on April 1.

Emmajayne, 30, mum to 11-year-old Bailey, explained: “My story is about how I have grown as a person.

“I say what I went through with my mother who suffers from MS, myself suffering depression and going through school with no GCSEs.”

Emmajayne, of Belle Vue, had Bailey when she was just 19 and tells in the book how she went from being a self-confessed party animal to gaining qualifications that have helped her to launch her own business.

She is currently setting up Nutty Little Luxuries selling her own brand handmade cosmetics products.

Emmajayne found an appeal by the publishers of the book on Facebook and replied.

She added: “They were looking for some new authors to write their real life story about how they have battled with being a mum and any other issues.

“I wrote my story and within 24 hours they messaged me to ask if I would like to be an author for the book.”

The first volume of Mumpreneur on Fire was also a best seller.

Emmajayne added: “I was hooked by it. People in it had gone through child abuse, rape, drug abuse, all sorts.

“I am just a normal 30-year-old North East woman with no GCSEs but have managed to pull myself together and know no matter what you can aim for what you dream of.”

The Mumpreneur on Fire series is published by the Mums in Business Association which offers training, support and guidance on juggling being a women in business.