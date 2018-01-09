Hartlepool mum says joining town rugby team has changed her life

A Hartlepool mum says she is now able to cope with the pressures of modern life after taking to the rugby pitch alongside other women.

Back in 2016, Alex Muller-Nicholson was feeling completely isolated and at one stage she felt she was scared to leave the house.

But after deciding to take matters into her own hands, Alex pushed herself out of her comfort zone and joined Hartlepool Ladies RFC.

She initially went along to one of the club’s Warrior Camps – organised by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to encourage women to play.

Alex, 33, said: “For most of us, life is ruled by work commitments, family commitments, internal pressure to perform in every role we have.

“Be the best mother, be the best worker, look Instagram-fabulous, get that promotion, wear the heels, show the world you’ve got your life together, always.

Emma Kier (left) and Alex Muller-Nicholson (right) playing for Hartlepool Ladies RFC. Picture courtesy of Laurence Sweeney Photography.

“The beautiful thing about the seemingly brutal game of rugby, is that for women, it provides an escape from all of that.”

Although she admits that she was terrified of walking onto the field at first, after a while Alex says her instincts began to take over and she was completely free of anxiety.

“I completely forgot about how I was feeling because I had to concentrate on doing something else.

“As I kept going back each week and I began to learn new skills, I started to feel differently about what I could actually do.

“I could throw a ball. I could run and catch.

“Maybe I could make a phone call.

“Rugby is empowering – for me, for my teammates and for anyone who feels that they’re trapped by life at times.”

Alex’s experience is now detailed in a video put together by the RFU.

Emily Hunter, Hartlepool Ladies coach, said: “I thought Alex was going to be one of the first ones to drop off to be honest, but that wasn’t the case.

“She just dug her nails in and each session she found something she loved and made her laugh, and the support she had from other players kept her coming back.”

Alex added: “It’s an opportunity to make new friends, and to be a part of something; to be part of a team.

“I’d never felt that in my entire life.

“I’d never felt part of a team, but here I am – no matter how small or how much of a beginner I might be, I am part of this team, and that’s on its own is a huge reward.”