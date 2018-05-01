Hartlepool music group hitting high note for food kitchen

A newly-formed music group is looking forward to staging their first major show in aid of a church food kitchen’s campaign to raise £30,000.

Phoenix Variety Showgroup is putting on a night of music, food and fundraising with proceeds going to St Aidan’s Kitchen which gives more than 100 needy people a hot meal and warm welcome every week.

The 10-piece group will perform a wide variety of popular music from the 1920s right up to the present day.

Organised by the Town of Hartlepool Facebook group, it takes place at the AVenue ballroom, in Lauder Street, Hartlepool, on Friday, June 1, at 7pm until 11pm.

The Phoenix formed out of the former Hartlepool Ukelear Power group of which the 10 Phoenix members were all part of and held fundraising concerts for local causes.

Derrick Rowbotham of the group said: “This will be our opening night. We are a musical group who play guitar, keyboard, ukuleles and drums.

“It is all based on harmonies. We have got plenty of experience and play material from 1918 through to 2018.

“The reason we are doing the show is for the soup kitchen. It is a great local cause.

“Every show that we perform is free to charities and good causes.

“If we can raise as much money as possible and give their campaign a good foundation we will be happy with that.”

Phoenix is made up of husband and wife Derrick and Shirley Rowbotham; fellow married couples Brian and Linda Edmenson, Olwyn and Ralph Ward and Derek and Josephine Bonner; plus Kathryn Collinson and Jenny Weatherill.

The night will also feature well-known Hartlepool DJ Les Watts and local duo The Little Auld Suitcase Band.

Food will be served to guests at their tables.

St Aidan’s Church in Oxford Street has launched a campaign to raise £30,000 to provide a new kitchen for the project.

It currently gets by serving meals from just one microwave, two kettles and three slow cookers.

A dedicated kitchen would allow it to help more people more often.

After opening last August the volunteer-run kitchen quickly grew from helping 15 people in its first week to around 100.

Last Thursday, it helped a record 126 people including 98 people in the first 30 minutes.

Tickets for the Phoenix show are £6 available on 07498 550344.

Donations to the St Aidan’s appeal can also be made at www.justgiving.com