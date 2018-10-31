Hartlepool music group hopes to raise the roof in aid of Hartlepool Dunkirk ship

A Hartlepool music group aim to raise the roof and much-needed funds for a Dunkirk ‘little ship’ that is being restored in the town.

The Phoenix Variety Showgroup are holding a fundraising show at the Smallcrafts Club in aid of the Coronia which rescued 900 soldiers from Dunkirk in 1940 during the Second World War.

It takes place at the club in Commercial Road on Friday, November 16, from 7pm.

Derrick Rowbotham, of the Phoenix group, said: “It is all themed around the 1940s and there will be one or two numbers appropriate for the night to do with sailing.

“The hall will be decorated out and there will be a few nibbles.

“We set ourselves up to help anybody in need.

“We had a chat with the people restoring the Coronia, It has an unbelievable amount of history.

“It should be a good night.”

A fleet of so called ‘little ships’ helped rescue more than 300,000 stranded soldiers from Dunkirk beach after Allied troops were surrounded by the Germans in the war.

The Coronia completed three trips across the channel rescuing 900 soldiers.

She is currently being restored in Hartlepool with the aim of her taking part in the next Dunkirk reunion in 2020.

A raffle organised by Coronia supporter Phillip Budd will be drawn on the night.

First prize is a Coronia remembrance box adorned with hand made and hand painted poppies containing a decanter and glasses.

Tickets for the Phoenix fundraising night are £2.50 available from the club and the Coronia, berthed at Navigation Point.