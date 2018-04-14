Hartlepool musician on international tour with singing sensation Lisa Stansfield

A talented Hartlepool musician has embarked on an international tour with 90s singing sensation Lisa Stansfield.

Mick Donnelly, from Bishop Cuthbert, is playing the saxophone alongside Lisa and her band as part of a tour which takes in five countries and the UK.

Mick Donnelly. Picture by FRANK REID

The 57-year-old professional musician, who runs Mick Donnelly Academy of Music, was invited to join the famous singer and songwriter on her huge tour after working with her during her last album tour.

On Thursday night Mr Donnelly wowed the crowds when he played at the Sage in Gateshead at the sold-out gig.

Now he is on his way other parts of the UK to perform, finishing the UK leg of the tour with a concert at the Palladium in London on April 21, before travelling with the band and crew overseas to Paris.

The 46 day tour, incorporates 24 shows and will see the musician perform in France, Holland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Mr Donnelly said: “The show at the Sage was absolutely fantastic and there was over 1,800 people there.

“It was nice to have my friends and family up to watch, and some of my pupils were there. “In total there was around 30 people I knew, so it was a really nice night.

“We started on March 31 when I left Hartlepool and went into production and the tour started on April 6 in Northampton. “It will be going on until May 14, ending in Germany.”

Lisa is an English singer, songwriter and actress. Her career began in 1980 when she won the singing competition Search for a Star.

The latest tour is for Lisa’s newest album called Deeper which came out on April 6 and is said to have done well charts.

But Mr Donnelly is no stranger to working with a host of famous faces.

Previously he has performed with the likes of music greats Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood at a charity concert back in 2015 where he shared the stage with a host of other artists including Steve Harley, Paul Carack, and Paul Weller.

Mr Donnelly added: “On tour with us there is two artic lorries for the gear, two buses for the nine-piece band and 15-piece crew, so it is a huge tour.

“I got asked to be a part of it as I toured with Lisa on her last album and it has taken her two years to do this album.

“She is very loyal and I am enjoying working with her.

“She is a great character.”