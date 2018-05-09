Hartlepool orthopaedics firm gets chance to showcase its ideas

A Hartlepool firm has won the chance to showcase its products to businesses from across the North East.

Get Orthopaedics will demonstrate its innovative system, which facilitates the management of implants to allow ongoing research into surgical procedures, at VentureFest Tees Valley on Tuesday, May 22, at Wynyard Hall.

Sales director Jason Wilson said: “Having worked in orthopaedics for many years, we realised there was a need to help gain insight into why implants fail as a way of developing products for the future.

“Failed implants can end up as landfill, so we see huge benefits in being able to gain real products used in real scenarios, to enhance our understanding of implants in the human body.

“The future will hopefully involve being able to analyse which implants are the most suitable for which patients and include things like genetic testing and diagnostic markers in blood.

“Obviously the first stage is to help hospitals retain the implants so research organisations can conduct testing.

Organisers of VentureFest Tees Valley launched a search at the start of the year with innovation experts RTC North to uncover businesses with big ideas and the ambition to do things differently.”

Jamie Ollivere, sales and marketing director at RTC North, said: “We are continuously impressed by the exciting developments that take place, daily, across the Tees Valley.”

Registration is open now at www.venturefest.tv.