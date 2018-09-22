Hartlepool paramedic’s royal recognition after 23 years of helping people in need

An ambulance paramedic has received the highest accolade for frontline emergency care workers at an awards ceremony.

Martin Fletcher, from Hartlepool, was one of six North East Ambulance Service employees to be presented with The Queen’s Medal in recognition of their dedication to the job.

Recipients must have been in frontline emergency care services for more than 20 years, or seven years in frontline emergency care and 13 years in emergency care management, and also demonstrated good conduct throughout their career.

Martin said: “I’ve worked for NEAS for 23 years and I feel very proud to receive the Queen’s Medal. The years have gone by so quickly and a lot has changed with the organisation since I started but for new recruits just starting their career with NEAS, I would say to look out for yourself, this was crucial to me when I first started.”

Her Majesty’s representative Susan Winfield, the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, presented the medals.

She said: “The North East Ambulance Service is fortunate to have so many skilled people whose work is greatly benefiting society.”

Yvonne Ormston, chief executive of the ambulance trust, said she was extremely proud of all the employees, adding: “On behalf of myself and all at the trust, we thank them for doing the job they do.

“Our employees aim to make a difference day in and day out and The Queen’s Medal awards show they do just that.”