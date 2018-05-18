Hartlepool park yobs ‘off their trolleys’ after latest vandal attack

A community group has vowed not to let mindless vandals deter them from their work to improve their local park.

The Friends of Rossmere not for profit group has held a number of recent events to tidy up Rossmere Park for the benefit of visitors including pond cleans, litter picks and flower planting.

Friends of Rossmere chairman Stephen Taylor

But they have been disappointed by a spate of shopping trolleys and other items being thrown into the pond.

Friends member Cindy Stringer fished the latest trolley out of the pond with help from fellow group member Tommy Miller.

Cindy said: “I took my shoes off, rolled up leggings and got into the water and dragged it out.

“Tommy Miller held my hand to make sure I didn’t slip and helped drag it out.

“It has been taken from the park to prevent it from going back into the pond.”

Stephen Taylor, chairman of the Friends of Rossmere, believes local vandals are trying to undo the work of the group.

He said: “Since we stated doing regular pond cleans they seem to be ding their best to throw things in the water.

“On Sunday, a trolley thrown in the pond was recovered by the council the same day. Then another one was thrown in that Cindy pulled out.

“Councillor Tony Richardson recovered a pair of step ladders on Tuesday morning.

“People are getting annoyed. They are trying to pick up rubbish but anti-social behaviour is a problem in the park.

“We could really do with more CCTV or security or something. But we will definitely continue our work.”

Last week, the Mail reported how a young volunteer was subjected to abuse by a gang of youths as he tried to clean a toilet block in the park over the last bank holiday weekend.

Members of the friends group will be back in the park on Saturday, May 26, to carry out planting.

And on Tuesday, May 29, they will hold a Small Animal Day at Rossmere Community Centre when people will be able to handle rabbits, baby chicks, rats, giant snails, Russian dwarf hamsters and ferrets.

A boat making workshop and making bird and bat houses will also take place between 9am and noon.

For more details call 07973 300527.