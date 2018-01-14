Hartlepool pensioner admits to accessing child porn and extreme pornography

A Hartlepool pensioner has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted accessing indecent images of children.

John Graham, 69, pleaded guilty to three offences of making an indecent photo of a child.

He also admitted a further charge of possessing extreme pornography at Teesside Crown Court.

Graham, of Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to ten months in prison suspended for a period of two years on December 20.

He will be subject to supervision by the probation service for 18 months.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order with terms and condition he must adhere to was also made for a period of ten years.

Graham also has to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

His computer equipment was ordered to be destroyed.