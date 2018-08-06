Hartlepool performers aim to have audience rocking in their seats in first stage performance

A musical theatre group are hoping to have their audience rocking in their seats when they showcase their first production.

Casting Call Musical Theatre will be showcasing its version of Green Day’s American Idiot at Manor Academy Community Theatre in Hartlepool.

Drewss rehearsal for Casting Call's latest production, a musical An American Idiot.

The 19-strong cast - aged between 14 and 32 - including four band members have been working on the show since February.

It is the first big performance put on by the group since the academy launched in January.

Director and founder, of the academy, Kate Williams said: “Everyone has been working really hard and this will be the first time in the North East the musical has been played outside of its UK tour by a musical theatre group.

“It follows the story of three boys who are stuck in a little town and want to make it big, it follows all the obstacles they have in their way. “

The academy based in Walmsley Hall, Osborne Road, Hartlepool, has performers travelling from across the North East to be part of the group.

Tickets for the show, which will take place on August 16 - 18, are on sale now, priced £8 and £6 for concessions from Walmsley Hall or by visiting eventbrite.co.uk

For more details on the academy visit Casting Call; Academy of Musical Theatre on Facebook.

