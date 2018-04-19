Hartlepool photography exhibition puts focus on Down’s syndrome

A Hartlepool photography exhibition is putting people with Down’s syndrome in the frame.

The display, Look At Me, which features people of all ages with the condition, is being shown at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

There are many myths and stereotypes about Down’s Syndrome Michelle Turner

Caroline Turner, from the charity, Down’s Syndrome North East, said the exhibition has been very successful so far.

The portrait photography exhibition is part of a year-long project which aims to promote positive awareness and dispel stereotypes about people with Down’s Syndrome.

Caroline said the exhibition, which features 36 beautiful prints of North East models, both adults and children, who have Down’s Syndrome, has been in several venues in region, including Sunderland Minster and Durham Town Hall.

She said: “It has been a great success so far and we were delighted to gain the support of Hartlepool College of Further Education who are hosting the exhibition during April.”

The charity is hoping as many people as possible in the Hartlepool community will vist the exhibition, which is running until April 26. MP Mike Hill and town councillors are set to visit as well.

Caroline said: “There are many myths and stereotypes about Down’s syndrome in the media, as well as negative attitudes about people with learning disabilities in society.

“Our aims are to show the successes and achievements of people with Down’s syndrome, and encourage those with Down’s syndrome to be proud of what they can achieve in life.”

The charity ambassador’s own son, Leo, who is just one-year-old, is one of the younger models in the exhbition, with the oldest being in their 40s.

She said: “Hartlepool College is also keen to demonstrate that it is an inclusive educational setting by hosting the exhibition and supporting the charity.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the exhibition can contact Michelle Roberts, facilities managerat the Stockton Road college on 01429 295111, or email Michelle.Roberts@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk.