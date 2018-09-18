Hartlepool pier cordoned off after man's death

Police cordoned off a Hartlepool pier following the discovery of a body this morning.

South Pier at Hartlepool marina was taped off by Cleveland Police and a number of emergency services vehicles descended on the area at around midday on Tuesday.

South pier was cordoned off for a time

The body of a man was taken away and police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "At around 11.45am this morning, Tuesday 18th September, the body of a male was located close to South Pier in Hartlepool.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner."

The pier reopened at around 12.30pm.

