Hartlepool players meet fans at disabled supporters group party

Pools fans got the chance to meet two star players just days ahead of the start of the new football season.

Hartlepool United duo Josh Hawkes and Lewis Hawkins called in to see guests at the club’s Disabled Supporters’ Association Season Launch Party.

Hartlepool players Josh Hawkes (left) and Lewis Hawkins meet fans at the Disabled Supporters' Association Season Launch Party.

The midfielders joined the fun at Hartlepool Catholic Club where HUDSA were holding their regular bash in anticipation of the new campaign getting underway this weekend.

The pair spent an hour chatting to fans, signing autographs and posing for pictures before helping organiser Neil Appleyard to draw the raffle.

“It’s always nice to get out and meet supporters, particularly at this stage of the year when we’re all so excited about the new season,” said Lewis.

“They were all having plenty of fun at the disco but they seemed pleased to see us when we arrived and there were plenty of words of encouragement ahead of Saturday’s game.

Hartlepool player Josh Hawkes meets fans at the Disabled Supporters' Association Season Launch Party.

“Lots of the people there are regulars at The Vic so hopefully we can do them all proud during 2018/19.”

Pools begin their National League campaign away at Maidstone United today in a 3pm kick-off.

Hartlepool player Lewis Hawkins meets fans at the Disabled Supporters' Association Season Launch Party.