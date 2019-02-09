Hartlepool police want to reunite garden ornaments with owner

Police in Hartlepool are hoping to reunite some garden ornaments with their rightful owner.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said four figures were recovered on Friday, February 8, by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

They were recovered from the De Bruce area of the town and police believe the items many have been stolen.

A spokesman said: "We are looking to reunite these ornaments with their owner, in order to confirm they are yours you will need to describe the fourth ornament not in the picture."

For more information contact police on 101 quoting the job number SG19005786.