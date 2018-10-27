Hartlepool Poppy Appeal launches as town set to remember fallen heroes

Hartlepool’s annual Poppy Appeal launches at Middleton Grange shopping centre today.

Once again, fundraisers will man a table in the centre until Remembrance weekend to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Sian Cameron with her late father, Ian Cameron of Cameron Taxis, who ran the Hartlepool poppy appeal before his death.

Headed by Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal organiser Sian Cameron, shoppers will be able to buy a variety of poppy memorabilia.

Sian took up the role from her father Ian Cameron eight years ago when he sadly passed away.

She said: “When I took over from my dad it became my mission to raise as much money as possible for the organisation and it’s thanks to the very generous donations from members of the public that has allowed our continued success.”

As previously reported by the Mail, Sian has been invited to represent the town by attending two special Remembrance events in London – the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, and a service at Westminster Abbey marking 100 years since the First World War Armistice.

Hartlepool's Poppy sales organiser Sian Cameron and local Army Cadets at the launch of last year's Poppy Appeal at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft added: “We’re thrilled that Sian and her team are back for another year, raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

“Their stall is always very busy, and is always a great way in which to bring the local community together in support and memory of our fallen soldiers.

“Sian in particular is an inspiration and she thoroughly deserves her trip to London to attend these two very poignant ceremonies.”

Sian was nominated by the Royal British Legion to represent the region at this year’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 10.

The following day - Remembrance Sunday - she will also attend a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark 100 years of the Armistice in the First World War.

Regional branches of the Royal British Legion were contacted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport seeking nominations.

The stand will be in the central square in Middleton Grange daily until November 10, excluding Sundays, from 10am until 4pm.