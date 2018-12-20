Hartlepool primary school hailed after making semi-final in Virgin TV Christmas play competition

Hartlepool school fails to win Virgin TV nativity play competition but celebrates cash prize.

Stranton Primary School is celebrating after being named as a semi-finalist in Virgin TV’s Christmas Stars competition – a search to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

The school has won £100 after reaching the final stage of the competition and was one of only 24 UK primary schools in the running to have their festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers this Christmas.

Although the school did not win the overall prize, they impressed a panel of judges with their entry for their play ‘The Bethlehem Floss’, a modern twist on the nativity story featuring Mary and Joseph who enter a ‘floss off’ competition when they arrive in Bethlehem.

The judges, included members of Virgin Media’s Executive Committee; TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern; and Lisa Prime, BAFTA Children’s Events Programmer, praised the school for its creative and imaginative story.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “Well done to Stranton Primary School for being named as a semi-finalist in our magical Christmas Stars competition.

“Stranton Primary School’s pupils and staff should be proud of themselves for reaching the final stage of the competition with their fantastic festive play and we wish them a very Merry Christmas.”

Virgin TV’s Christmas Stars competition captured the imagination of primary schools across the UK with entries ranging from traditional nativities to modern takes on fairy tales and plenty of stories featuring Santa.

Carlisle’s Pennine Way Primary School scooped the top prize with their entry for ‘Robin Hood Saves Santa’ and had the opportunity to work with TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern, who joined the children live on stage and narrated their play.

All Virgin TV customers can enjoy ‘Robin Hood Saves Santa’, via on-demand, until December 31.