They reveal that the town in general is faring above the national average for reading, writing and maths. Here is the Department for Education's list of the top 15 performing Hartlepool schools.

1. Greatham Church of England Primary School 100 per cent of pupils have met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2. St John Vianney Primary School 91 per cent.

3. Eskdale Primary School 90 per cent.

4. St Helen's Primary School 82 per cent.

