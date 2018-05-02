Hartlepool pub latest to back 210-mile bike ride fundraiser for RNLI

A Hartlepool pub is the latest business to sign up and pledge support to those taking part in a fundraising bike ride which hopes to generate thousands of pounds for a lifeline charity.

The Owton Lodge pub in Stockton Road has guaranteed to provide help towards the fundraising efforts of the ‘Coast and Castles’ 210-mile bike ride.

The ride will journey from Hartlepool to Edinburgh on Wednesday, May 30, with the six cyclists who are taking part hoping to raise a total of around £3,000 for the RNLI charity.

The group hope to reach the Scottish capital the day after they depart the town.

There is still time for people wanting to donate towards the fundraising effort to do so.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Andy Johnson, who is one of those taking part in the charity cycle ride, said: “We are very grateful to everyone at the Owton Lodge for their valued support.

“The support from local businesses and individuals for the fundraiser has been fantastic so far.

“After leaving Hartlepool on May 30 we will be staying overnight at lifeboat stations on the way and arriving in Edinburgh on June 1.

“We are all working incredibly hard for this event with some of the riders going out for training rides before, during and after work’.

“If anybody wants one of our yellow wellies to raise some money for us please get in touch via our ‘Coast and Castles’ Facebook page.”

The RNLI relies entirely on donations from the general public and businesses to carry out its life-saving work as it does not receive any funding from the Government.