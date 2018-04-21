Hartlepool pub ordered to turn down the music

A Hartlepool bar has been told to turn it down after a resident who endured a year of stressful noise said she ‘just couldn’t take any more’.

The Ruby Slipper, which was formerly O’lafferty’s, at the marina has had a condition put on its licence to comply with all requirements of the town’s environmental health team.

Co-owners of The Ruby Slipper, Edika Ward (left) and Paul Rowe.

Pauline Robson, told a meeting of the town’s licensing sub committee she and her husband, Peter, had suffered a year of problems from thumping, loud music coming from the bar into their fifth floor flat.

She said the problems began in Easter last year when the premises at Navigation Point changed from a restaurant to a pub with an entertainments licence.

Mrs Robson, who suffers from ill health, said most Friday and Saturday nights they would have to more than double the volume on their television, they couldn’t have their windows open or have friends round because of the noise from the music and couldn’t go to bed until it stopped shortly before midnight.

She said: “The stress of what has gone on has took its toll on me really badly.”

Mrs Robson said although the couple had previously loved living at the marina, she was even considering moving.

She said: “I just couldn’t take any more of it.”

After carrying out an investgation and evidence gathering, Hartlepool Borough Council’s environment team applied for a review of the licence for the premises.

However, the bar only became The Ruby Slipper, an LGBTQ friendly venue with drag acts and caberet, at the end of March, and the new licencees, Paul Rowe and Edika Ward, say the last thing they want is for residents to have to go through this and are vowing to do whatever is needed to solve the problem.

Mr Rowe said: “We can’t change what has happened in the past, but we want to improve things going forward.”

He hopes to start a community group for the marina so people can talk about any issues, the staff will be going on courses and signs are on order urging cusomers to be respectful of residents.”

Coun Rob Cook said any requirements advised by the council’s environmental team would be made after all parties have worked together to determine the best solutions for everyone.

He said: “There’s a multitude of things that can be done to resolve this situation.”

The Robsons and the licence holders said they were pleased with the outcome.