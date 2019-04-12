Hartlepool pub 'proud' to support town's vital RNLI lifeboat volunteers

A Hartlepool pub has given its support to a vital charity which saves live off our coast.

A Hartlepool town centre pub has shown its support for the local RNLI lifeboat station and volunteers with a display of pictures showing the lifeboats in action and holding fundraising events for the charity that saves lives at sea.

During a visit to the Ferry Road lifeboat station with staff and family members’ pub manager Tom Fitzgerald of the Ward Jackson pub in Church Street said: "We are very proud to support the charity and its volunteer lifeboat crew.

"Before our visit we were unaware of what is involved in running a lifeboat station.

"We have also learnt about the commitment and the training involved here and we look forward to working with the RNLI station to fundraise in the future."

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station manager Chris Hornsey said: "It was a pleasure to host our visitors from the Ward Jackson pub and we hope they have learnt about both sea safety and how important their fundraising is and we look forward to their support in the future."