Hartlepool pub’s ‘thank you’ to customers to celebrate first year in business after £250,000 refurbishment

A popular pub has celebrated it’s first year in business following a £250,000 refurbishment.

Owners of the Raby Arms, in Hart Village, have raised a ‘glass of fizz’ to a first successful year.

The owners of The Raby Arms, Front Street, Hart Village, celebrated their 1st anniversary on Saturday with various activities, including a bouncy castle.

The pub, which re-opened it’s doors for on September 11, 2017, celebrated it’s first anniversary this year with two nights of entertainment.

Manager Kate Bruns said: “ We had a band on called the Emerald Thieves on Friday and The Lady Sings on Saturday.

“We sent a letter out to all the local villages to invite them down for a glass of fizz and watch the performances.

“We had quite a good turn out and everyone had a lovely time. The nights were just to say thank you to our customers really.”

The pub, which was previously franchised by Greene King, was taken on by independent owners in April 2017 and after months of refurbishment the popular eatery reopened.

“It’s been a really positive response - everyone is really pleased that it’s still here and they’ve got a local,” added Kate.

“I think there’s a sense of community, the villagers often use the bottom bar.

“When we first opened it seemed like everyone was sat on different tables and separate but I’ve watched it grow.

“Now everyone that comes in they all end up sat together and chatting together so that’s really nice.”