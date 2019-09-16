Hartlepool pub set to hold fundraising event to raise cash for next year's Carnival
A Hartlepool pub is set to hold a fundraising event to raise cash to go towards next year’s carnival.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 11:45 am
Updated a day ago
The event is due to take place at the New Inn, on the Headland.
The free event, will be held on Saturday, September 21, and anyone is invited to help raise funds for the next Headland Carnival.
There will be raffles and a tombola.
“Come along and support the event and help raise funds for the carnival,” said one of the organisers.