Hartlepool pub set to hold fundraising event to raise cash for next year's Carnival

A Hartlepool pub is set to hold a fundraising event to raise cash to go towards next year’s carnival.

By Tom Patterson
Monday, 16th September 2019, 11:45 am
Hartlepool Carnival parade 2019.

The event is due to take place at the New Inn, on the Headland.

The free event, will be held on Saturday, September 21, and anyone is invited to help raise funds for the next Headland Carnival.

There will be raffles and a tombola.

“Come along and support the event and help raise funds for the carnival,” said one of the organisers.