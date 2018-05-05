Hartlepool pub to undergo massive revamp, creating new jobs

A Hartlepool pub is set to undergo a six-figure refurbishment, creating six new jobs in the process.

The Travellers Rest on Stockton Road closed on Monday, April 30, and will centre around an impressive bar area and improved sports viewing facilities when it reopens in just a few weeks time.

Undergoing a complete design overhaul, the revamped Travellers Rest will feature significant interior changes.

These will include a new scheme of natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a very modern finish.

The high-quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub will ensure guests can enjoy every key moment of TV, while the beer garden will also be improved with additional seating.

Customers to the Greene King-owned pub will be able to order food from a new menu and the new look venue will also offer an extended drinks range with additional craft beers and back bar with a wide range of spirits available.

Bosses say they are looking forward to unveiling the new-look pub when it re-opens later this month.

Susanne Mason, who is the general manager at the Travellers Rest, said: “The Travellers Rest is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and schedule of sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway and look forward to welcoming our Hartlepool neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Wednesday, May 16.”