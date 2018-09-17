Hartlepool pupils look the part with new Premier League kit

Hartlepool pupils have kicked off their new school term in style after receiving Premier League Primary Stars kit for their football team.

Youngsters from the Federation of St. Peter’s Elwick CE VA and Hart Primary School were awarded the free Nike kit after a successful application by staff through the Premier League Primary Stars website.

Primary school pupils from the Federation of St. Peter's Elwick CE VA and Hart Primary School wearing the new kit.

Available in a variety of styles and colours, the school’s new kit is, consists of 15 football shirts, shorts and socks, which will be worn by the youngsters at sports events.

Paul Gibson, sports coach at Hart and Elwick, said pupils were so excited to receive the kit.

He said: “This Premier League football kit will be extremely beneficial to our children across both schools and will be worn at sports events.

“The children are really excited about wearing the kit and they look very professional.”

Premier League Primary Stars is available to primary schools across England and Wales and uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire girls and boys aged five to 11 to learn and be active.

PLPrimaryStars.com offers primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers like the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League said the aim of the kit and equipment is to give a boost to schools in the hope it will inspire children to do their best both academically and in sport.

He said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year.

“We hope that, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”

Registered teachers, who did not receive free kit or equipment over the past two seasons, can apply online via the form on the Primary Stars website online.

The Premier League Primary Stars Kit & Equipment Scheme is delivered on the League’s behalf by the Football Foundation.

Schools across the country have benefitted from the free kit, with staff seeing how it inspires pupils to become involved in sports.