Hartlepool RAF welfare appeal raises a record £16,000 in one year

High flying fundraisers in Hartlepool raised a record amount of money to support serving and former serving RAF personnel and their families.

The Hartlepool branch of the RAF Association raised a fantastic £16,365 for the association’s on-going fundraising campaign the Wings Appeal.

Over the course of the last year, branch members and other supporters held collections in supermarkets in town and across Teesside and hit the streets of Hartlepool, Redcar and Middlesbrough to ask for donations.

They were helped by young people from Hartlepool and other local Air Cadet training corps.

Other activities included a garden party, fundraising on Armed Forces Day and loose change from home collection boxes.

Hartlepool RAFA branch chairman David Stacey praised everyone who gave up their time to collect and was very grateful for the generous support of surrounding towns.

He singled out Hartlepool Wings Appeal organiser Paul Jenkins and branch president Norman Sterling for special praise.

David said: “The support for armed forces charities is something that is greatly appreciated.

“All monies collected is used for the provision of welfare support for the serving regular RAF personnel, veterans and their families both nationally and locally here in Hartlepool.

“Fundraising for the RAFA Hartlepool Wings Appeal 2019 has already started and hopefully we look forward to achieving another record collection.”

Anyone who wishes to help with the appeal can call 07907 874654.