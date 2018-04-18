Hartlepool recruitment firm Tetrad is hiring itself

Fast growing Hartlepool recruitment specialist Tetrad is recruiting itself.

Based at The Lodge House, Ward Jackson Park, the firm has appointed Recruitment Employment Confederation North East director Kelly Adamson to its board as chief executive officer.

Tetrad is a highly defined model, focussing on being an expert in sales, marketing and tech roles. Kelly Adamson

Kelly’s professional career spans strategic HR and recruitment, the last 18 years of which was concentrated on specialist, niche appointments.

“Tetrad is a highly defined model, focussing on being an expert in sales, marketing and tech roles,” said Kelly.

“We are seeing demand from businesses looking to scale up in these areas and are in need of our proven expertise.

“Many have a growing reputation in the private equity market and have a desire and commitment to help their investee companies to grow faster. I have vast experience working in niche sectors and built two businesses of my own, so I fully understand the challenges growing businesses face, especially around scale-up.”

From its restored grade 2 listed offices in historic Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, Tetrad has a growing customer base spread across the North, including Redu, in Seaham, fast growing tech and social business, Infinium IT, based in the North West, and Teesside tech business Phusion IM.

Chairman Neil Stephenson said: “Kelly joins at a pivotal time in our growth with the business about to enter its second year and embarking on a major expansion.”